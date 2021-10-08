Adele graces covers of British and American Vogue

In Irish fashion news, London singer Adele takes place of honour as she graces the front cover of both Vogue editions in the US and UK this Autumn.

The 33-year-old British star is making history as it’s a first for both magazines to partner for the cover of the same monthly editions. It’s hard to believe that it’s the first time in over five years that Adele has done any magazine interview.

The Tottenham born star is captured on the cover of U.S. Vogue’s November issue wearing a bright green, voluminous Valentino gown from the fall 2021 couture collection.

British photographer Alasdair McLellan was responsible for the cover shot with fashion stylish Tonne Goodman on hand to look after Adele’s styling.

For the British Vogue edition, Adele appears on two covers, the first wearing a custom yellow bustier top by Vivienne Westwood paired with a Tiffany & Co. brooch and the second in a gold Dior dress. Steven Meisel was responsible for photography with Vogue’s editor in chief, Edward Enninful looking after the styling.

News of Adele’s front cover shots in both the UK and US come two days after she announced she will release her new single “Easy on Me” from her upcoming album on Friday 15th October 2021.

The talented singer who has sold over 85 million records to date teased a ballad version of her song on a piano in a 20-second video. Adele is seen in black-and-white and driving in a car. Her new single “Easy on Me” features as part of Adele’s new album, titled “30,”

The north London singer is staying with naming her albums based on the age she was when she wrote the songs. Adele and her record company have yet to announce an official release date for the album.

Chatting Vogue, Adele talks about her five-year hiatus from singing and stepping back into the spotlight, as well as her experience with motherhood and her recent divorce.

Referring to her upcoming album, she told U.S. Vogue: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that [sophomore album] ‘21’ doesn’t belong to me anymore.

“Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.” Roll on Friday 15th October 2021 when Adele unveils her fist single in 5 years.

