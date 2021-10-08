5 stylish ways to nail the leggings fashion look this autumn

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at easy ways to style ladies leggings this autumn. Leggings are one of the most versatile and honest wardrobe staples a woman can own. Knowing ways to style them makes them an easy go-to fashion piece and chilly autumn morning.

With such a selection of fabrics including denim, cotton, faux leather and luxe stretch, leggings are designed to work for almost any occasion!

Whether you’re heading to the office for that casual Friday dress down or styling them for date night, even traveling in a comfy pair, leggings are for you

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to take a look at 5 easy ways to style women’s leggings this autumn. Here are our 5 favourite ways to wear leggings this autumn.

The flats and oversized sweater combo

Take your cosy oversized cable knit sweater (knee length) and wear over your leggings. One good way is to wear it with a fitted camisole or tank underneath. Opt for warm colours like reds, burgundy with black leggings. Tan leggings fuse effortlessly with dark chocolate shade tops. Now pop your flats and great the day with a smile.

Pump it up with a longline cardigan

This look really has the ability to dress up a pair of leggings and makes them appropriate for any boardroom look. Take you pastel or deep purple shaded longline cardigan for this look. This is because it provides coverage without adding bulk.

Pumps & faux fur coat affect

This is a super look with dark leggings. The pumps will make you feel sexy and date night ready! It’s faux coat adds insulation to keep you snug that also balances out your overall finish. This fab fashion combo creates a nice balance with the heavier top and skinny, streamlined bottoms.

Casual styling sneak and coat finish

For those of you who plan to travel a lot after lockdown or simply like walking, this is for you. Leggings are perfect layering when worn with comfy sneakers. This allows you to get through your day in comfort and style.

During autumn, opt for neutral colour palette of whites, blacks even grey when traveling because each piece pairs with pretty much everything else in your case. However, don’t be scared to experiment with a bright scarf or bag. It can lighten you fashion mood.

The utility and flat shoe pairing

The leggings plus utility jacket is simply fab. Add your tee and flats for those days when you you’re your fashion look to come across casual but put together. Opt for black leggings, teal jacket and white tee. It’s basic but oh so fashionable for autumn. Paired with flats, this is a perfect look for weekend brunch or running about town.

