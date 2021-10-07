Ellen DeGeneres launching Kind Science beauty brand

In Irish fashion news, queen of daytime TV is set to launch her own beauty label. The 63-year-old US TV presenter is the latest celebrity to throw her hat into the ring of owning her own beauty label.

DeGeneres who hosts her own TV show in the US announced this exciting news live on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The Louisiana born star told viewers that she is launching her own skin care brand, called Kind Science.

The beauty brand is described as “age positive skin care” and will go on sale later this month on Tuesday 26th October 2021.

DeGeneres told the studio audience “We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it’s kind to skin, it’s kind to the planet and it’s kind to your wallet. So it’s all kind.”

Ellen also revealed that she has been working on the brand for the past three years and that her friends and family have been testing out the products.

According to the slogan on the new beauty website it says “Embrace your age, not your wrinkles. Kind Science is high performance, effective skin care that’s made for everybody.”

Ellen did not share too much detail about the line of product ranges that will be available. However, given its focus on age positivity, it is likely that it’s focus will be age defined and concentrate on hydration or preventing ageing

Ellen DeGeneres is just one of many celebrities that have launched beauty brands in the past 12 months. She follows in the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie hair care brand. Also, Halsey’s About-Face makeup brand, Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly hair care brand and are just some to have launched in the past year.

Sadly, for viewers across the globe, this is the last season as host of her own TV. The popular host is bringing the curtain down after 19 seasons glorious seasons of her own hit talk show,

