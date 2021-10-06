The Spice Girls to release new fashion merchandise

The Spice Girls to release new fashion merchandise.

In Irish fashion news, The Spice Girls, have put a new mechanising deal in place to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The Spice Girls who are the biggest selling girl band in history have teamed up for an exclusive worldwide partnership through UMG’s Bravado division.

The merchandise deal will see Bravado represent The Spice Girls across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution ahead of the 25th Anniversary of their debut album, “Spice,” later this month.

The Spice Girls new fashion capsule has been dubbed “Wannabe 25,” includes a range of tees, an anniversary hoodie. Other items include accessories such as a mug and slop mat. All of these will go on sale globally at selected retailers.

The Spice Girls, who hit the music scene back in 1996 was made up of band members Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham.

The all-girl group under the guidance of music mogul Simon Fuller went on to achieve music global dominance across the globe. The band sold over 100 million albums before splitting up in 2000.

Band member Victoria Adams (Beckham) went on to set up her own fashion label Victoria Beckham in 2008. The Spice Girls and Bravado are expected to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world.

president of global e-commerce and business development at Universal Music Group Richelle Parham, commented “We are thrilled to partner with the Spice Girls to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the brand’s connection directly with their loyal super fans.

“We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

Vice president A&R and brand management of Bravado Rachel Redfearn, commented “The Spice Girls’ impact on popular culture cannot be overestimated. They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package.

“This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996…maybe more so. Bravado’s alliance with this most iconic of bands will allow both existing and new fans the long-awaited opportunity to be a part of the legacy. The breadth of rights granted for the first time in two decades gives us the vehicle to truly celebrate their legendary status.”

In a media statement released on behalf of the band, they said “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team.”

Universal Music Group and The Spice Girls and are releasing an expanded anniversary “Spice 25” album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes, on Friday 29th October 2021. This comes nearly 25 years after the release of their debut album “Spice” which was released 19th September 1996.

The Spice Girls to release new fashion merchandise : Irish fashion news