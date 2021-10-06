5 reasons to embrace red shades of fashion this autumn

Here at Irish fashion news, we look at good reasons to style red during autumn. Red is such an empowering colour which makes it a great fashion choice for any autumn month.

Red hues can complement the skin tone so well and doesn’t drain the colour out of your face. Actually, it enhances any highlights while making your look shine. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we have put together 5 reasons why you should be wearing red this autumn.

Fall in love with the colour

Red may not be everyone’s favourite colour but it’s up there. Red hues can and are very powerful when styled correctly. It can also be empowering while giving off positive vibes.

Have you ever walked into a room and yearned that all eyes were on you? A red outfit will do just that. Red instantly catches the eye and draws attention to whoever is wearing it. Love and embrace it.

It turns heads

A little or long red dress is perfect for any autumn or winter occasion. It has the ability to accentuate your curves when styled correctly with the right dress or suit. One great thing about red is it can conceal things you didn’t want anyone noticing.

Whether you opt for bright or dulled down red, it works every time. It’s also a wonderful colour to accessorise. Think of a little black dress but in reverse. Add black heels and accessories to any red assemble. It’s classy and chic combined.

Red is a great accent colour

Maybe wearing an all-red outfit is too daring for you. That’s ok, you can wrap yourself up with a bright red scarf over your monochrome outfit. Another option is wearing a red beret, tilted to the side to give off French chic vibes. It adds warmth to your look.

If you look warm you feel it and that’s a fashion fact. There is a reason why red is the colour for Father Christmas. For someone who leaves in the North Pole, you would think he would always wear black, but red is a joyful colour that ignites the feeling of love and warmth. This transcends across to your fashion look when styled correctly.

Red radiates energy

We all need energy during autumn. The sun spends most of it’s time asleep so we need that little more boost of warmth. It’s those days the sun refuses to come out because it’s napping.

We need that extra jolt to get us through the day. Red has the ability to inject life into your daily life. By adding a small piece of red fashion into your day to day fashion look will improve the way you look and feel. Trust us and give it a go.

