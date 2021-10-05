Why overalls should be part of your autumn fashion wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news, if you are looking to add some childhood whimsy into your wardrobe, look no further than overalls. Or dungarees as you may know them.

But we are not talking about the stuffy and stiff ones you wore as a kid. Thanks to nostalgic fashion trends coming back, overalls have become a key part of everyone’s everyday look. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to bring them into your autumn wardrobe.

Fundamentals

If you are not sure how to style them, overalls are a piece that is made to layer. They look just as good worn with a bralette in summer as they do with a jumper in winter.

From crop tops to turtlenecks, overalls are a good item to have when you need a sudden burst of inspiration. A pair of denim overalls will always be a classic wardrobe staple and last a lifetime.

Artsy

A cute outfit is a pair of olive-green overalls with a white shirt. As well as being super artsy, it is a refreshing way of incorporating a neutral colour palette into a fashionable look. But don’t be afraid of switching things up. You can swap your shirt for a tan bralette and you can never go wrong with some Chelsea boots.

Cheerful

To add some colour to your wardrobe, why not wear a rainbow coloured jumper under your denim overalls? To add to your outfit, you can use your accessories to highlight different colours in your jumper. A thick headband will give your outfit a touch of nostalgia as well as some leather accessories. For something unique, finish your look off with some black babydoll shoes.

Coordination

With the right styling techniques, you can take your overalls to the office. Fabric like corduroy will make any outfit look comfortable and sophisticated. A fashion piece you may overlook is an overall dress. A navy choice is versatile as well as cosy and your animal print jumper can add a touch of extra to your outfit.

