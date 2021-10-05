Fashion tips to styling women’s cargo trousers this autumn

Here at Irish fashion news, we look at simple ways to style ladies combat / cargo pants this autumn. In the world of fashion, women’s cargo trousers have seen a resurgence of popularity in recent months.

A huge hit with celebrities

This autumn has seen a huge increase in the number of women wearing them. From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, cargo pants are on the fashion menu this autumn. All you need to know is the right way to style these relaxed look trousers. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to show you how.

The history behind cargo trousers

Combat trousers or now commonly known as Cargo pants were first introduced into military service in the UK in the late 1930’s. Their distinctive design included oversized pockets created for carrying tools by military personnel. Fast forward to the 1990’s where they made their introduction as a fashion tool. Today they are a popular choice of fashion by both men and women.

Styles of Women’s Cargo Trousers

Ladies cargo trousers are designed specifically not to be too tight. This allows them to accentuate your figure while being comfortable. The fact that they come in a wide range of lengths means they can be worn with boots, sandals, or even heels. Keep the sandal effect until warmer weather.

When considering your style for autumn 2021 you can pair your cargo trousers with a simple t-shirt and jacket to create a practical, about-town look. Another option is fusing them with a colour block flowing dress. This helps emphasise the bagginess of your outfit and ensure that the focus is on you.

There really is no end to the possibilities available with the right pair of women’s cargo trousers. All you have to do is be prepared to experiment with the top to get the perfect result.

Simple ways to wear women’s cargo trousers

Today, women’s cargo pants are now available in a wide variety of fabrics, designs and colours. However, traditional military colours and designs are still the most popular.

Cargos should always sit mid-waist. This is little higher than jeans but not as high as the high-waisted options currently on the market.

Depending on your body shape, cargos should always look relaxed not oversized when worn. Designs and shades that are trending this autumn include camouflage, animal print and floral designs.

Fusing cargos with the rest of your wardrobe

One of the good things about ladies cargo pants is they can be paired with anything smart casual. By coupling your cargo trousers with a colour block cable knit sweater, makes it perfect and comfy autumn attire.

Given the season women’s cargo trousers can also be fused with a white vest and boxy blazer. This dressier look is great for that occasion that needs a bit more fashion thought. Footwear wise is based on the event. Clean white sneakers for casual and ankle boots for something dressier.

