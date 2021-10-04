Lee unveil their LeeOriginals fashion campaign

In Irish fashion news. American denim fashion company Lee have just launched their new LeeOriginals campaign. In a world now heavily reliant on on-line fashion sale, Lee are now focusing on growing their e-commerce sale to 10% this year.

About Lee Jeans

Lee is an American brand of denim jeans, first produced in 1889 in Salina, Kansas. The company is owned by Kontoor Brands, a spin-off of VF Corporation’s Jeans wear Division. Since 2019 its headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina, relocated from Merriam.

The Campaign

The new campaign is produced as part of a collaboration with American photographer Mark Seliger. LeeOriginals marketing campaign focuses on people who create their own path in life.

Costume design for the new LeeOriginals campaign were curated by leading US stylist and costume Arianne Phillips. Chatting about Lee’s new campaign senior director of marketing, Lee North America Brigid Stevens commented “This campaign embraces optimism, authenticity and tenacity — characteristics that are inherent to the Lee brand and shared with our consumers,”

Henry David Lee founded Lee Jeans Brigid continued “Originality has always driven innovation and fuelled creativity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mark and Arianne. Their ability to capture and celebrate the unique character and personality of each cast member reflects what has always made Lee original…the stories behind those who wear them.”

Online campaign

Some of the stars who appear in this new campaign for LeeOriginals include grandson of the legendary singing Bob Dylan, Levi Dylan, Actor and model Quannah Chasinghorse, model; Haden McKenna

Lee’s first digital campaign will launch on streaming, YouTube and digital channels starting today. This will be supported on Lee’s social media channels and e-commerce web site.

Music will see Lenny Kravitz title track of “Strut” also featured in the video. Lee Jeans see this new move as a lucrative way to extend their markets to new areas of the globe, outside of the US.

