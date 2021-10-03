5 ways to find your authentic sense of fashion style

Here at Irish fashion news, if you feel like your current style no longer represents you, you are not alone. Our sense of taste changes over time and you might find yourself experimenting with different styles.

If you are going through a fashion crisis right now, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how you can find your authentic sense of style.

Look For Some Style Inspiration

While you embark on your fashion journey, it’s important to take some time and figure out who are your style icons. Is there someone famous whose style you’ve always admired? Scroll through sites like Pinterest or Instagram and see what catches your eye.

Find Style Patterns

When you do find your style inspiration, you will usually find patterns to what they choose to wear. This could be anything obvious like a statement piece or a certain colour they wear all the time. You might find that you fall in love with certain patterns or colours that you want to try. Although it may take some time to figure out the pattern, it is worth it.

Choose Your Colours

Speaking of colours, having a colour scheme is what makes stylish people stand out from the rest. To find out which colours work best for you, take a look at your hair, eye colour, skin undertones.

As well as that, make a note of what colours you feel you look best in. This is another thing that can take time. However, it can introduce you to a whole palette of colours you might never have tried.

Clean Out Your Wardrobe

This may seem a little extreme to some, but what is the point of having clothes in your wardrobe if you do not wear them? Clear it out, donate or bin any unwanted items.

Also, try on everything in your wardrobe to see if things still fit properly. If it doesn’t or you no longer see yourself wearing it, let it go.

Have A Budget

Now that your wardrobe is all nice and cleared out, you will be left with a lot of space. However, this doesn’t mean you should go out and spend a lot of money on clothes just to fill this space.

It might be best to have a budget for yourself. And even then, start small. Pick up some trendy pieces on sale and invest in wardrobe basics you know you will wear all the time.

