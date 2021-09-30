Jennifer Lopez unveils her new fashion Footwear campaign

In Irish fashion news, singer Jennifer Lopez will today launch her interactive advertising campaign and video game her JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection.

JLo’s collection will be exclusively available at Designer Shoe Warehouse in the America and Canada. Titled “Hit Play” Jlo’s debut campaign reflects the multi-hyphenate singer’s enthusiasm for life.

Jennifer’s new footwear collection includes sexy platform heels with shine and textural accents, crystal-adorned sky-high boots, sneakers and booties with faux shearling details.

Also included are her boots which take centre stage in this fab new collection, which takes inspiration from JLo’s own personal style. She has also thrown in over-the-knee options, ankle booties, lug soles and steep stilettos.

To add to her new drop, Lopez has introduced a special Hit Play capsule collection. This will see three limited-edition styles launch every few weeks that have been custom created by Jennifer with special details and styling.

Jen’s first drop features an her over-the-knee boot with over-the-top chain detailing. To add there is a her lucite wedge which comes with an embellished ankle wrap and her burgundy sneaker. As part of JLo’s Hit Play campaign, Jennifer will release her first 8-bit interactive video game.

The game shows customers animated interpretations of the three cities Lopez calls home: New York, Los Angeles and Miami. This can be viewed at dsw.com/jlo.

Jennifer’s custom avatar reflects her larger-than-life persona as players advance through levels that feature a nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic and nods to Lopez’s life. Players will navigate the Jlo avatar to jump through city streets, capturing JLo Jennifer Lopez shoes for points and ultimately reaching a DSW store surrounded by her fall 2021 collection.

Throughout the game, gamers will hear messages of encouragement from Jennifer. In a statement surrounding new launch of her new game, the 52-year-old New Yorker commented “I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion. I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly play again. I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the Hit Play video game — it’s time to have fun.”

