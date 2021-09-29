Tom Brady launching his own fashion label

In Irish fashion news, American footballing ace Tom Brady is launching his own clothing label. The 44-year-old Californian born footballer is set to unveil pieces from his new fashion line this coming December 2021.

In an WSI Magazine (Wall Street International) Men’s Autumn Fashion Issue, Tom announced that he’s launching his own fashion line called Brady this December.

Brady’s fashion label which he has set up with Jens Grede will include men’s training and activewear. Talking about his new fashion label, Brady told WSI magazine “I feel like I’m living two lives. My football life and then my post-football life.”

Luckily for Tom, he is married to a woman who knows all about fashion. His wife of 12 years Gisele Bündchen is a Brazilian fashion model and one of the highest-paid models in the world. According to Gisele, Tom Brady loves clothes way more than she does, she told WSI Magazine.

“Tom Brady has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

“Tom has accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football,” she said. “Now it’s great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do.”

Co-founder of Tom Brady’s fashion label is Swedish businessman Jens Grede. Jens is responsible for building three successful fashion brands from scratch with his wife Emma Grede.

These include Good American denim with Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West’s inclusive lingerie line Skims and the Frame men’s and women’s contemporary brand with co-founder Erik Torstensson.

For a lot of people, Brady’s fashion label has been a long time coming. However, experts believe given Tom’s popularity as a person and footballer combined with Jens Grede business skills, this venture is going to be a winner.

