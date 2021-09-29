Reasons to embrace the maximalism fashion trend

Reasons to embrace the maximalism fashion trend.

Here at Irish fashion news we know sometimes minimalism is not for everyone. There are times when you need to make a statement and stand out.

Enter the maximalism trend. It’s time to embrace the idea that more is more. keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how you can bring some maximalism into your wardrobe.

Mix Your Prints

The most important rule of embracing maximalism is to play around with your textures and prints. While this can be super intimidating at first, you will see your wardrobe in a whole new way when you first start.

Wear a small pattern with a larger one. Just make sure that one print is bolder than the other. Doing so will ensure that your outfit is balanced and put together.

Another way to mix your prints is to wear something that is in the same colour scheme. Your prints will be eye catching and you will not look too crazy.

Look At The Colour Wheel

Speaking of colour, it is a good thing to be mindful of when putting outfit together. Looking at shades, hues and complementary colours will help you understand what looks good together.

Have you ever wondered why people who embrace bold fashion look good? Not only is it their confidence, but they embrace colour and understand how it works.

Wear What You Want

Artistic pieces and bright colours do not always work well with other styles. However, when it comes to maximalism, there are infinite ways on how to wear, layer, style and pair pieces together. Each piece you wear should be something you love and enjoy wearing.

Embrace Statement Pieces

We often advise you to invest in classic wardrobe basics. And while these will always look good on everyone, they can sometimes look boring when worn all the time. And there are times in life when you need to make a statement.

So why not make it with your clothes? Once you learn how to match colours and textures together, you can have fun with your style. However, it is important to be purposeful in what you invest in.

Don’t just go out and buy whatever statement piece you like. Take a look at your wardrobe. Will it go with your current wardrobe?

Reasons to embrace the maximalism fashion trend : Irish fashion news : Ladies fashion Ireland