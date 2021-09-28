Guess to launch Anna Nicole Smith fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, clothing giant Guess is to celebrate the life and heritage of fashion model Anna Nicole Smith. The American fashion house will launch a Guess Originals collection next month in October. The collection will be made up of a 32-piece men’s and women’s fashion range.

Anna Nicole Smith passed away in 2007

The inspiration behind the new collection and marketing comes as part of a collaboration between Guess and American artist Cali Thornhill Dewitt, who helped create the 2018 ‘Did You Miss Me?’ Anna Nicole Smith Guess Originals Capsule.

This new campaign, which was shot by Kenneth Cappello in Malibu, CA, with creative direction by Guess and their partnerships director, Nicolai Marciano, featuring ‘Euphoria’ and ‘White Lotus’ star, Sydney Sweeney, and recreates previous Anna Nicole Smith shoots from 1992.

Anna won Playboys “Playmate of the Year in 1993

Inspiration for the campaign includes shades of the ocean from the original 1993 Miami photoshoot by Wayne Maser, and features teal as a core colour, along with classic tones of black, white and red.

Pieces from the men’s collection include a variety of long and short-sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, crewnecks and hoodies. It also includes a black denim jacket with matching pant.

Guess was founded in 1981

The ladies capsule includes a selection of tees, mesh shirts, bodysuits, sweaters, sweatpants, crewnecks, jumpsuits. It also includes a matching gingham jacket and pant along with a teal denim jacket and pant.

Partnerships director, Nicolai Marciano commented “Anna Nicole Smith is essential to ‘90s fashion. Anna’s legendary beach shoot revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue to celebrate one of the most iconic Guess Girls with a new generation,”

The new Anna Nicole Smith collection goes on sale at Guess retail stores and Guess Originals pop-ups globally next month. It will also be available online at guessoriginals.com.

