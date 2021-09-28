4 Fashion tips to styling ladies hoodies this autumn

In Irish fashion news we look at the important role hoodies can play in looking goo this autumn. The reliable hoodie is a must-have for every women’s every wardrobe during the colder months.

The hoodie is relied upon for its exceptional levels of comfort and style that provides for that great relaxed fashion look. Although the hoodie is mostly associated with sporty fashion, it can be dressed up as well as down.

Dress em up or down.

However, with the right accessories and styling technics you can integrate the hoodie into your everyday life in a versatile way. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at 4 ways to style your hoodie for the season ahead.

The relaxed hoodie look

This does not have to mean blue denims. Instead opt for a trouser to spice up your look a bit while keeping your finish simple.

The likes of chinos, or a more elegant trouser with patterns or white denims are great choices.

The only to do with this style of outfit is to choose a cut which is rather tight. If you fuse your hoodie with the likes of boyfriend jeans (baggy) the outfit can lack shape and format.

Be cool

If you like to combinate style and casual fashion looks you could combine your hoodie with a faux leather jacket. Add a hat and sunglasses to create a laid-back bright look with a slight edge. The likes of your denim jacket, a bomber jacket or even a trench coat can work this look.

Top to bottom all black look

For those of you gals who like a more inconspicuous look, the all black look is just the right prescription. Pair a cool black hoodie with black denim or even with trendy black leather leggings. Fuse the look with casual accessories, such as a distinctive hat, and you’re well dressed – it’s as simple as that.

The dress it hoodie look

To really switch up your hoodie look this autumn, why not use as a dress? This is switching fashion right up which can look really cool. This look isn’t for everyone and suits petite or smaller gals best.

Opt for a hoodie size that lands half way down your thigh. Neutral shades are always good for winter months. To cover your modesty and keep your legs insulated, add a pair of colourful tights.

Make sure they are in balance with the shade of hoodie. Finally, Boots or sneakers can be added to complete this great fashion look.

