Ways to style a puffer jacket in Autumn.

In Irish fashion news, we know autumn is that month where it’s time to start adjusting your wardrobe for the months ahead. Time to put away all those light skinny fashion pieces for another year, right? Instead, its about doubling down your style and outer over layering.

The fashionable puffer

Thankfully, the puffer / puffa has quickly become fashion’s favourite type of outerwear. You can find them in many colours, designs and length finishes. They are magic fashion pieces when the temperatures begin to dip.

What qualifies as a puffa jacket?

The Down Jacket, known more commonly in the fashion industry as the “puffer jacket”, is a quilted coat which is insulated with either duck or geese feathers. Air pockets created by the bulk of the feathers allow for the retention of warm air.

How to style your puffer

Once you choose your stylish puffer, it’s all down to how to style it right? The best thing about the modern-day puffer is it can be dressed up or down. It’s that magic blanket to keep you stylishly protected from the elements.

Smart or casual styling

Yep, the beautiful puffer jacket can be styled for both relaxed days off or more smarter occasions. At Teenage fashion Ireland have come up with quick ideas to help you style yours. Remember, the puffer jacket can be seen as super casual and sporty.

Allow for something for Professional

However, there are ways to elevate it and make it feel more polished and even professional. The athleisurewear look. For a more relaxed weekend look move into the athletic sphere by styling your puffer jacket with a cropped ribbed tank top, high waist and sneakers. This sporty assemble is great before freezing temperatures hit!

The animal print mix

Snakeskin and leopard print are still on trend this Autumn 2021. For real fashion followers you will have noticed them all over the fashion runways. Opt for a neutral-coloured cropped puffer jacket as this acts as a balancing element. It tones down your eye-grabbing print assemble.

The full-length puffer can be a look in and of itself. Button it halfway down, and slip on a pair of printed shoes. It is a great way to make a true fashion dress statement.

Make it interesting with corduroy

Play around with texture by finding a puffer jacket made from corduroy, or velvet. The juxtaposition of materials adds a nice element to layered fall outfits.

And finally to accessorise

Embrace the cosiness of autumn by wearing your puffer jacket with a knit beanie and chunky sneakers. Opt for neutral footwear to balance your above heels look.

