Important ladies hair care tips for women over 40.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know as we get older, our hair changes. By the time you hit your 40s, you could have completely different hair than that in your 20s. these changes could be everything from texture, thickness, style and colour.

From split ends, to dryness, to grey strands, how exactly do we take care of our ageing hair? Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our simple hair care tips for women over 40.

Thanks to the internet, you will find more pictures of hair inspiration than ever before. There are many older celebrities rocking loads of different hairstyles that you are sure to find one that suits you.

So, don’t be afraid of showing these to your hairdresser. This will give them a clear idea of what you have in mind. Not only that, but they will be able to tell you what will work for your face and hair type and what won’t.

You don’t have to know the technical names for things. However, it will help you describe your overall desired look.

Do Not Be Afraid Of Going Shorter

Many people fear cutting their hair short. They think it will make them look older or remind them of their parents. However, pixies, fringes and shorter bobs are all back in style and can look very flattering. Mainly because they enhance your natural bone structure and draw attention to your best features.

Use Extensions

Although age is just a number, a lot of people worry about their hair thinning out as they get older. The reality is that you start to lose your hair density around your 20s but may not notice is until your 40s.

You can thank your sebum production, which begins to take a nosedive. As a result, you will start to get dry and thin hair. Hair extensions can be a good way to give the illusion of thickness and weight. Just be sure to check with your hairdresser first.

Use The Right Products

Many people desire volume for luscious looking hair. And the best way to achieve this volume is by using the right products. Start by using a volumising shampoo and conditioner.

Then, you can use some mousse which will not weigh your hair down. When blow drying your hair, be sure to do it in sections and lift at the root.

