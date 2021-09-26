3 fashion rules to styling ladies dungarees in Autumn

In Irish fashion news, we explore the beauty of ladies dungarees during the darker months of the year. The stylish dungarees of today are no longer a no runner for autumn or winter. Thanks to the trendy new cuts and stylish knitwear, dungarees are now perfect for autumn fashion.

What are dungarees?

Overalls, also called bib-and-brace overalls or dungarees, are a type of garment usually used as protective clothing when working. The garments are commonly referred to as a “pair of overalls”

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we will take a quick look at the best shades of women’s dungarees to wear for the months ahead

Popular autumn shade

Black dungarees are generally the most popular shade option for autumn. This isn’t because it camouflages stains. No, it’s because monochromatic look to greys and tans can inject colour into the dreariest of dark months.

Ways to style dark dungarees.

As an alternative to your favourite jumpsuit, why not choose long black dungarees and pair with a white top and matching accessories.

A monochromatic look really works. It is very easy to pull off and the key is to keep it black and white fashion throughout. You can switch this look down by swapping your sandals out for a pair of white trainers. For extra layering add a faux leather jacket for cool extra layering.

How to stye Khaki dungarees?

Khaki is simply fab for all skin tones. Even though it works better in summer months, it is really effective in autumn. Try wearing your khaki dungarees with tan ankle boots and a basic black or white top. For a more casual day off look, switch your boots to plain white sneakers and neutral coloured ladies coatigan.

Ways to maximise blue dungarees.

When it comes to blue dungarees, you are going to be spoilt for choice. Blue denim and soft cottons are the most popular choices. The key here is what you wear under them when you want to mix up your looks from casual to smart fashion.

For a more dress me up style pair with white or pastel shirt under your blue dungarees. Add a stylish hat and pair with heels or boots. To take it more casual, switch your boots out for neutral-coloured sneakers.

Final check list

Your black dungarees look best with a monochrome colour scheme during the winter months

If you’re after a classic look, opt for blue dungarees in a standard or short length cut

Khaki dungarees can inject some attitude into your outfits. Simply add a black or white tee plus heeled strappy sandals to complete the look.

For work wear in relaxed office surrounding, opt for to high-waisted dungarees worn with a white shirt and heels.

Avoid any dungarees with distressed detailing and roll up the hems if they’re on the long side.

