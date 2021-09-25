Emma Raducanu new Tiffany brand ambassador

In Irish fashion news, British tennis ace Emma Raducanu has been added to a long list of ambassadors at Tiffany. The 18 year old British tennis star and US Open champion has been confirmed as an ambassador for LVMH-owned luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co founded 1837 in New York

Talking to social media the stunning Tennis ace told her 2 million Instagram followers, “Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador. Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!”

Throughout her recent grand slam history winning tournament in New York, Emma donned a Tiffany Victoria pearl and diamond earrings. Other pieces included her Tiffany diamond cross necklace, bracelet and ring.

The English tennis star whose father is Romanian and mother originating from China is an attract marketing offering to any global brand.

Raducanu was brought up In London

Although born in Toronto in Canada, Emma Raducanu is registered as a British tennis player, Emma also speaks fluent Mandarin and is seeing hr fan base increase across social media.

This is seeing her gain fans in Asia, the USA, Canada and the UK. Since it’s take over by Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) the luxury American jewellers are trying to create a more modern day look to a new generation of customers.

As we reported earlier this month, Beyonce and Jay Z posing are just some of the latest high-profile names to join the Tiffany team. Emma also teams up with Black Pink star Rose who became an Ambassador for Tiffany’s back in June 2021.

Tiffany’s have over 325 stores worldwide

Emma is the perfect fit for Tiffany as they continue to modernise their brand. However, Raducanu is not the first teen sports sensation to sign with the brand. Eileen (Ailing) Gu, a 17 -year old champion freestyle skier is also a Tiffany brand ambassador. The American born star also has a Chinese mother.

