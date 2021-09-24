Charli XCX and Pandora team for Me collection

Charli XCX and Pandora team for Me collection.

In Irish fashion news, British singer Charli XCX has teamed up with Pandora to launch their new Me Collection. The 29-year-old Musician has joined fellow entertainers Addison Rae, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano to front their new campaign.

According to the Danish fashion jewellery house, Pandora Me is a collection for creators everywhere to empower Gen Z consumers desires for personalisation and a sense of belonging.

Charli XCX and the other celebrities will support the launch with a campaign inspired by the world of music and online culture. This will include an exclusive music track titled ‘Sweat’ from Charli XCX, which celebrates individuality.

The video presentation that accompanies her single shows Charli XCX and the rest of the crew showing off her own personal favourite pieces of jewellery from the collection.

Chief marketing office for Pandora Carla Liuni “Pandora Me has been reinvented to reflect the wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future.”

“We know the highly creative and powerful Gen Zs express who they are through music and fashion, so we have combined these loves to inspire our fans to share their voice as individuals but also stand together as an empowering community in Pandora UK and around the world.”

Pandora’s creative directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo who created the pieces for the “Me Collection” are delighted with this new campaign.

They commented “The new Pandora Me designs have been created to reflect their wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future. We were inspired by the idea of connecting with a tribe of people driven by the power of imagination and creativity – a community that connects deeply with the Pandora world.”

The Pandora “Me” range features hand finished jewellery designs. This includes a mix and match of metals that come in sterling silver, 14k rose-gold and ruthenium-plated unique metal blends, freshwater cultured pearls and vibrant enamels.

The Pandora “Me” Collection goes on sale this Thursday 30th September 2021 online at pandora.net.

Charli XCX and Pandora team for Me collection : Irish fashion news