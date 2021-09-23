Megan Fox joins Kourtney Kardashian in new Skims campaign

In Irish fashion news, Hollywood actress Megan Fox has teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian for new Skims campaign. The 35-year-old beauty joined Skims founder Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney to show off new Skims collection.

Both Fox and Kourtney are pictured sporting pieces from Skims’ Cotton collection. Skims which were founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019 are her own ladies underwear range.

In a media statement supporting the launch, 40 year old Kim Kardashian said she chose the stars for the campaign as a “fun and sexy celebration of the duo’s friendship,”

Imagery for the new Skims campaign was captured by Swiss photographer Donna Trope. Photos that appear in the new ad campaign sees Kourtney and Megan Fox donning a selection of underwear and loungewear styles. These include the Skims cotton jersey dipped thong, triangle bralette and scoop neck bra.

Talking about her involvement in the campaign Fox commented “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun shooting together.”

Kourtney Kardashian added: “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. Skims really is my favourite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister.”

The Skims fashion brand has become big business for Kim Kardashian. It’s been a big hit with other celebrities with the likes of Kate Moss, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith and former inmate Alice Marie Johnson. Fronting of promoting their fashion pieces.

Earlier this year, Kim hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear. However no date has been set for this as yet. In June of this year,

Skims designed the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear that was worn by Team USA in this years summer Olympics in Japan.

