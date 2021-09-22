Nike and Billie Eilish collaborate for sustainable sneaker range

Nike and Billie Eilish collaborate for sustainable sneaker range.

In Irish fashion news, American singer, Billie Eilish has teamed with Nike for new sustainable trainer. The 19-year-old Grammy-winning artist has collaborated with the footwear giant for two Air Jordan style shoes. Both pieces of footwear are 100% vegan and constructed using 20% recycled materials.

Their monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan colour which are two of Billy’ signature shades. Commenting on her new footwear release for Nike, Eilish said “These are the best shape with everything with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses.”

Billie has sold 41 million digital singles

“I love these shoes and I love the way they make your legs look. I love how they make you feel. You can kind of do anything in them. They’re gender-neutral, which I really love and you can be whoever and whatever you want in these, and with any shoe, because that’s your right and that’s the thing I would always talk about with shoes.”

The new Nike sneaker hues pay tribute to Billy’s music career. Her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? saw Eilish display her neon green hair and matching loungewear outfits.

Nike were founded in 1964

Billie’s style has since evolved for her latest sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever.” This sees the LA star incorporate more neutral colour tones into her style.

Eilish explains “This colour, it’s a stupid old me thing I guess. I really wanted to kind of have almost an ode to myself in an appreciative way and a kind of sentimental way that this was me for a while.”

Billie Eilish designed her own logo aged 14

The new Nike X Billie Eilish sneakers also features her stick-figure logo design. This is something the star includes on all of her own merchandise.

The Californian singer also wanted to include sustainability as part of her collaboration with Nike. Back in 2020, Billie teamed up with Swedish fashion house H&M on a sustainable merchandise collection. She also partnered with Nike for this year’s Earth Day.

Billie explained “We worked really hard on making [the sneakers] all 100 percent vegan. No leather, no animal anything. We used over 20 percent recycled material, which is so dope to me. You can make cool s–t and you don’t have to be wasteful.”

The new Billie Eilish Nike Air Jordan sneaker collection goes on release on Monday 27th September on her merchandise website and on Sept. The following Thursday 30th September 2021 it goes on general release on Nike’s e-commence website.

Nike and Billie Eilish collaborate for sustainable sneaker range : Irish fashion news