Bella Hadid fronts Self-Portrait SS2022 fashion Campaign.

In Irish fashion news, American model Bella Hadid is the new face of luxury fashion brand Self-Portrait’s Spring 2022 campaign.

The 24-year old fashion model fronts the designer brand’s spring 2022 campaign. This sees Bella sporting various styles from its new collection.

About Self Portrait

Self-Portrait was set up in 2013 by Malaysian-born Han Chong. The London luxury fashion house sells chic female designer clothing

Taking about her new Spring 21 release Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong commented “When I think of the Self-Portrait woman. I never just have one person in mind. For me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities. Also different attitudes and different ways of living their lives,”

“I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman. This meant with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

Bella Hadid’s new fashion campaign was photographed by British photographer Harley Weir. According to the brand these images are meant to document the different sides to Bella Hadid. They showcase the many facets of the Self-Portrait woman.

Han Chong took inspiration by the transition into life in the outside world for the Self-Portrait spring 2022 collection. Her collection includes rich colours, new silhouettes and softened textures.

Summing up her latest fashion launch, Han commented “After what feels like a lifetime spent indoors, this collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman. One who is free to face the world, feel like herself in all her different guises and have fun again.”

Bella Hadid’s full fashion campaign will drop this coming January when the Self-Portrait spring collection is released for sale.

