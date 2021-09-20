Tommy Hilfiger launches Pass the Mic Campaign

In Irish fashion news, American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger have just launched their Pass the Mic campaign. The company wants to show that everyone has the power to affect and change the world because voices speak volumes.

Their new Autumn campaign called “Pass the Mic,” features a company of different talents. Hilfiger believe each of these all promote participation from their communities through digital activations.

Tommy Hilfiger established 1985

They believe they will encourage their followers to submit direct audio messages of change to Tommy Hilfiger’s own Instagram page.

In a media statement, Tommy Hilfiger commented “Every voice has the power to light up the world,” “We are quite literally ‘Passing the Mic,’ first to the select voices and then to our global audiences, in order to drive meaningful and long-lasting change. I am proud that our fall 2021 collection is represented by such an incredible and diverse group who are sharing their voices on our platform.”

Stars of the campaign

Tommy Hilfiger has recruited Anthony Ramos, Wizkid, Yara Shahidi, Jack Harlow Kim Soo-Hyun and DJ Cassidy as just some of the voices for his new campaign.

How it works

The consumer activation goes live as each talent asks:

What inspires you to make a difference?

Asks the question, What would you say if the world was listening?

What drives you toward the future? What do you have to say?

Through a series of Instagram feed and story posts on Tommy Hilfiger’s account, audiences are encouraged to answer these questions via direct message, engaging in a direct dialogue with the brand. Each chosen talent talks about various topics as Confidence, Community, Commitment and Change.

Promoting engagement

Actress Yara Shahidi talks about Confidence. “I am the ‘l’ in light. I am the reason the future is so bright.”

Singer and actor Anthony Ramos, highlights Community. “We change the world by redesigning who we are, but never forgetting where we came from,”

US rapper Harlow explores Commitment. “Words mean nothing if they’re not well said.”

Actor, Soo-Hyun, speaks about Change. “Our little movement toward the future makes beautiful waves and changes the world,”.

DJ Cassidy, who created the “Pass the Mic” series, which unites musical icons by passing the mic from home to home, said, “Pass the mic and share your light. Every person, every voice can change the world. So, what do you have to say?”

Where it’s at

Pass the Mic” campaign is now live on Tommy.com. These will include campaign videos to be used as digital activation and paid media promotions across North America and Europe on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

Fashion clothing chosen for the “Pass the Mic” campaign features pieces form the new Tommy Hilfiger AW21 collection.

