Ladies chunky loafers are a fashion must this Autumn.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know loafers have been showing up more and more on our social media. Whether they are worn with jeans, pleated skirts or dresses, there is no escaping this shoe that is perfect for you lovers of 90s fashion.

Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out why chunky loafers are one of the biggest trends of 2021 and how to style them.

Preppy

Think of the Upper East Siders of Gossip Girl. Why not pair your loafers with your favourite plaid skirt – make sure it’s pleated – and don’t forget your turtleneck in a neutral camel shade.

Or if dresses are more your thing, go for a tweed one and knee-high socks. If you truly want to rule Manhattan, complete your look with a headband.

Business

Loafers are one shoe type you should definitely have in your wardrobe because of their versatility. From oversized blazers to suit trousers, loafers can offer a touch of professionalism to your stylish look.

To make sure your loafers stand out, go for ones that have some embellishments like a gold buckle or snake skin print.

Edge

Why not take your loafers to the next level by blending in elements of street style? Think fishnet stockings, leather jackets, ripped jeans and oversized shirts.

When it comes to your accessories. You can layer gold jewellery and complete your look with a mini handbag. Or you can take things one step further and go for sunglasses with small frames.

Cottagecore

In case you have been living under a rock, you will know that cottagecore is a huge fashion trend at the moment. Billowing hemlines, ruched details under the best and puff sleeves are the key aesthetics to this trend. Not to mention, they are a match made in fashion heaven when paired with your loafers. The chunkiness of your shoes will balance out the softness of your clothing.

Casual

When it comes to more laid-back looks, you can swap out your everyday trainers for loafers. Chunky loafers pair well with just about everything and this includes wardrobe basics. So, a plain white tee, your favourite jeans and a black pair of loafers will always create a comfy and casual look.

