Ways to max the fashion look of your trench coat.

In Irish fashion news, we know trench coats are a cornerstone in many people’s wardrobe. But, when you are petite, it can be hard to shop for clothes.

Some pieces are too small for your frame, while others threaten to drown you in fabric. If you are on the short side, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to wear a trench coat.

Best Length

When it comes to trench coats, there are three basic lengths to consider. Short ones will generally stop a little over your hips. There are also cropped length trench coats which reach above your hips.

Medium length trench coats typically fall to your knee or just below it. These are considered the classic length for trench coats. Long trench coats will fall below your knees or most likely go beyond your calf. You probably know them as maxi coats.

Should Petite Women Wear Short Coats?

There has been much debate about whether petite women should wear short coats. But it’s a common myth. You have probably read on various blogs that petites should choose carefully the length of coats they wear.

And it should not fall below the knee. This is good advice. Obviously, when the coat is short enough, your legs will appear longer, and you will look taller. Mid length is the safest as it looks good on most body types.

If you are in doubt, try to choose something that does not make you look like you are drowning in excess fabric. In other words, go for something that flatters and doesn’t hide your figure.

Best Fabrics

Which is right, cotton or another fabric? When you talk about trench coats, it is inevitable to talk about the history and Thomas Burberry. Yes. That Burberry. He invented cotton gabardine in the late 1800s.

In order to create this new material, he made a tightly woven fabric that relied heavily on worsted wool. The weave on this was relatively smooth on one side and ribbed in appearance on the other. For traditional, there is just one trench coat: one made from 100% cotton gabardine.

Today, we have a lot more choice. While a wool coat costs more than a cotton one, it is worth the investment. It lasts year and can elevate even the most basic of outfits.

Best Colour

If you want to stick with tradition, go with beige. But you do not have to limit yourself. Go for something that compliments your eye and hair colour and you cannot fail.

