Ladies classic bag styles that will never go out of fashion.

Here at Irish fashion news, we know while it can be exciting to watch new trends and try to implement them into our wardrobes, we know that that is not an option for everyone. Unless you have millions in the bank, chances are you do not have the funds to be constantly updating your wardrobe.

Which is why you should be investing in classic pieces that will always be in style. As your handbag has the ability to make or break your outfit, let’s start there at Ladies fashion Ireland.

Little Black Crossbody Bag

Just like your little black dress, everyone should have a little black bag in their wardrobes. It is perfect for all occasions, whether you head out shopping with your friends or go out on the town. Not to mention, it is the ideal solution to your ‘I don’t have a bag to match’ dilemmas.

Structured Black Bag

Nothing screams ‘I belong here’ like your classic structured black bag. It is perfect for holding your diary with all your appointments, your phone, your purse, keys, you name it. Think of it like your grown-up version of your little black crossbody bag. If you are someone who likes to experiment with colour in your office attire, choosing a black bag is a good way to add some balance to your look.

Beige Tote Bag

Your structured bag is a staple for your office wardrobe. However, for something a little more appropriate for every day errands, you cannot go wrong with a beige tote bag.

We all know that a classic tote is the type of bag everyone in the 21st century needs. It’s perfect for holding your shopping, last minute groceries, hitting the gym or just seeing your mates. It is also the type of bag that never looks out of place, meaning it is one of the most versatile pieces you will ever own.

Little Red Crossbody Bag

While black may be a classic colour, it can something be a little too…safe. Sometimes, you need to spice things up a bit with a burst of colour.

And that’s where your little red crossbody bag will come in. Much like your black bag, it is classic, versatile and will never look out of place. Depending on how you style it, you can bring it out shopping with friends or to your next dinner party.

Saddle Bag

Although your saddle bag may take its roots from equestrian fashion, you most certainly don’t need to own a horse to have one in your wardrobe. The saddle bag is known for its ability to be taken absolutely everywhere. This could be afternoon tea with the queen or just a plain dinner date with your friends.

