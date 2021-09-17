Rimowa recruit Rihanna for their Never Still ad campaign

In Irish fashion news German luggage brand Rimowa have recruited fashion and music star Rihanna to front their new advertising campaign.

The 33-year-old fashion and beauty icon appears alongside music legend Patti Smith and sports stars LeBron James and Roger Federer for Rimowa’s latest ad campaign.

Travel is now about to open back up after COVID-19 restrictions. This sees the legendary German suitcase maker launch their “Never Still” campaign. This is a platform through which travellers can reconsider their journeys and movement.

Rimowa make luxury travel cases

The “Never Still” campaign is made up of four separate videos that are brought together by a single hero film. This features a voiceover from Patti Smith who reads an original poem. Music is provided by British DJ and musician Jamie XX.

The short films see Rihanna, Patti Smith, Rodger Federer and LeBron James using different Rimowa’s style cases filmed at different locations that include the Swiss Alps, New York City and California.

Rimowa were founded in Germany in 1898

The Savage X Fenty star is also captured with a messenger bag from the Rimowa’s “Never Still collection. ” This is a selection of “mobility essentials” that they unveiled back in 2020.

In statement on the release of Rimowa’s Never Still collection, Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO of Rimowa talks about the new collection.

Hugues commented that their new Never Still campaign’s narrative probes important questions about the new role that travel will play in all of our lives.

Today Rimowa are owned by LMVH

Bonnet-Masimbert said “As we look to the future, we follow the example set by our four icons. Each have used this period of pause to recalibrate their expectations and experiences of travel into something even more meaningful. Rimowa has always believed in purposeful travel, a value that carries even more importance today as we move into this exciting next chapter.”

