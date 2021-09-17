Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz new fashion ads for Pepe Jeans

In Irish fashion news, Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz front new fashion ads for Pepe Jeans. Brooklyn who is engaged to his fiancée engage appear in s a string of ad’s from the Spanish denim brand

22-year-old Beckham and his fiancée, American actress and director Nicola Peltz will front Pepe’s new “Just Us” fall campaign. This sees the couple donning denim and eco-leather pieces.

Brooklyn is son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham

This is the second campaign that Brooklyn has fronted a campaign for the Madrid based denim fashion house. Earlier this year, he was snapped wearing Pepe denim at the beach.

This was part of a 2-year collaboration with the brand. In his debut campaign Becks took photos of himself by the ocean. He was dressed in denim from Pepe’s collection that was made using the trademarked Wiser Wash process.

Nicola Peltz starred in Bates Model TV series

Their latest campaign for Pepe presents a totally different mood with the couple seen kissing and playing around. Images for the new shoot were snapped by fashion photography duo Luigi & Iango.

Peltz and Brooklyn are seen wearing denim pieces, the Pepe Jeans London signature logo T-shirt, the Perfecto Eco-Leather Jacket and allover print puffer jacket.

Chief executive officer of Pepe Jeans, Marcella Wartenbergh commented this campaign felt like a natural progression after our first collaboration with Brooklyn.

Pepe Jeans are now based in Spain

Marcella said “We love the artistic twist that Nicola manages to add to her looks while still in keeping with a casual style, and we think this fits fantastically with Pepe Jeans.”

Earlier this year, she described Brooklyn Beckham as “a true and relevant icon of his generation,” and said digital engagement was a big priority for Pepe.

Marcella added that, over the past year, the company has shifted the bulk of its marketing strategies to be digital-first across a host of different channels.

Pepe Jeans “Just Us” campaign is now live

She concluded “Consumers want a different relationship with brands nowadays, and we are now truly connecting with them via social media and digital channels.”

“Social media is the most inspiring way to connect with consumers, not just by posting, but via real engagement. We’re investing a lot of resources, financial and non-financial,” in connecting with customers online.”

