4 ways to reintroduce polka dot fashion into your wardrobe.

Here at Irish fashion news we are glad to say that polka dots fashion is still going strong. A symbol of elegance and femininity, this is a must-have print for your 2021 wardrobe. Unsure on how to style it? Keep on reading for our tips.

Polka Dot Shirt

Comforting and flattering, a polka dot shirt is a must-have for anyone’s wardrobe. If you are wondering what to pair yours with, why not try some safari trousers for a care-free look.

You can also try styling a black blouse with white polka dots for a reverse vibe. This can help to add some interest to a basic outfit. However, if you prefer to keep things classic, a white blouse with black polka dots is the way to go.

Polka Dot Dress

The best thing about dresses is that there is not much styling involved. And the same goes with polka dots. As they will be the focal point of your outfit, all you need is to pair a denim jacket with your polka dot dress.

This will help you to enhance the colour. And don’t forget the accessories. A midi polka dot dress pairs well with a tan leather bag and some boots. But, it’s best to keep things simple and let the dress do the talking.

Polka Dot Trousers

This is a bit more daring than your shirt or dress. With that in mind, your polka dot trousers will work best with a white blouse. You can complete the look using a fringe bag for a boho feel.

Or try something more sophisticated with stilettos and a crop top. If you truly want to be bold, try a clashing print to pair with your polka dots.

Polka Dot Skirt

An A-line polka dot skirt will soon become your favourite piece in your wardrobe. It is the perfect item for creating an effortless and timeless look. A top in the same tone will bring the sophistication, while a neutral jacket will complete the look.

