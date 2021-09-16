Penneys to make sustainable clothing more affordable

In Sustainable fashion news, fashion giant Primark who own Penneys have committed to making sustainable clothing more affordable.

The Irish fashion company will make all of their clothes using recycled or more sustainably sourced material by 2030. At the same time, they promise this move will not result in higher prices.

Penneys established 1969

The fashion company says they will also improve the quality of their clothing, so it lasts longer. Penneys will also design garments that can be recycled.

Penneys new sustainable fashion strategy also includes cutting their carbon emissions. They will also ensure a living wage for workers in their supply chain.

At present 25% of all Penneys clothing are constructed using recycled or sustainably sourced materials. One of Penneys first commitments will see their ladies, men and children basic t-shirts being made from sustainably sourced cotton.

Penneys and Primark are owned by same company

Penneys said they will change their design process to ensure its clothes can be recycled at the end of their life. This will help reduce fashion waste.

The company is also working with waste and resources body WRAP to draw up new industry guidelines on durability.

Paul Marchant who is the CEO at Penneys commented “We believe that sustainability shouldn’t be priced at a premium that only a minority can afford.”

Penneys have 37 stores in Ireland

“Because of who we are, we believe we have the opportunity to make more sustainable fashion choices affordable to all. This is a new and exciting chapter in the Primark story.”

Our ambition is to offer customers the affordable prices they know and love us for, but with products that are made in a way that is better for the planet and the people who make them. We know that’s what our customers, and our colleagues, want and expect from us.”

Penneys are a household name in Ireland

Penneys store will feature promotions of their new “How Change Looks” campaign . This will be accompanied by more clothes recycling bins and educating consumers on techniques to lengthen the lifespan of their wardrobe from sewing skills to guidance on washing practices.

The company has also committed to report annual updates on their progress.

