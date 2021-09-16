Lewis Hamilton supports black fashion designers at Met Gala

In Irish fashion news, racing car ace Lewis Hamilton comes out to support emerging black fashion designers at this year’s Met Gala. After a year of that saw fashion events around the world cancelled, all eyes were on this year’s Met Gala.

The Met Gala raised €13 million euro in 2019

This year’s event was bigger than ever with all the usual major celebs taking part at the event in New York. This year’s event fundraised for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme for the evening was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

This fashion extravaganza was this year hosted by poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka.

Now enter World Number One Formula One facing champ Lewis Hamilton. The 36-year-old racing ace decided to use his influence at the event to showcase black designers. Hamilton who often attends the show is credited for wearing the work of high-profile designers.

Lewis was eight when he started in F1 racing

However, this year, the Kent born star decided to switch things up a bit and instead invited three emerging black designers to his table. Hamilton is a big advocate of equal rights for black people shelled out over €25,000 for his table.

Lewis’s “The Hamilton Commission” was set up to improve black representation within UK motorsport, Hamilton is now pushing for equally in the fashion Industry. Hamilton wants more black brands and designers to be given more opportunities to make names for themselves.

Lewis Hamilton was knighted in 2008

Hamilton is often seen donning designs by black fashion designers that include Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert. This is why the generous star shared his table with them at the Met Gala 2021. Lewis wanted to continue the conversation in pushing black inclusion and diversify the fashion world at this year’s Met.

Talking to Vogue Lewis said “The Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year. For this theme, I wanted to create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation so that when people see us all together, It will put these Black designers at the top of people’s minds,”

Photos courtesy of Metropolitan Museum of Art