Naomi Campbell fronts campaign for Kith & Calvin Klein

In Irish fashion news, British fashion model Naomi Campbell has been recruited by Kith and Calvin Klein for new campaign. As one of the original supermodels of the 90’s Campbell is the face of the labels’ second collection together.

About Naomi Campbell

Naomi Elaine Campbell is London born model and actress who rose to fame at the age of 15 years of age. Campbell has established herself as one of the most recognisable and in-demand models of the past 3 decades.

The new Kith & Calvin Klein campaign which kicks off on the 17th September was photographed at the historic Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan by Campbell Addy.

Kith was founded in 2011

Naomi appears in the campaign modelling fashion items from the upcoming collection. These include new iterations of co-branded underwear and loungewear styles. Campbell is snapped modelling pieces like the men’s seasonal briefs and women’s LS bralette.

The new Kith & Calvin Klein collection includes ladies and men’s pieces, such as hoodies, sweatpants, briefs, bralettes and boy shorts. The collection features signature Kith pieces, like the Williams I Hoodie, Williams I Sweatpant and Lax Tees in new colours and with both brands’ logos.

Calvin Klein established in New York in 1968

The brands have introduced new hooded terry robes and long sleeve bralettes as part of the collection. The collection features a grey, white and blue colour palette.

This is the second collaboration that has been created by Calvin Klein and Kith. The two fashion brands first teamed in September 2020 for an underwear collection using Gigi Hadid t front their campaign.

New collection launches 17th September 2021

Calvin Klein and Kith will promote their new campaign using images of Naomi Campbell in the gear that kicks off on the 17th September 2021. You can view this new and exciting collection online over at Kith.com.

