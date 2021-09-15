Davina McCall & Amanda Holden new JD Williams campaign

In Irish fashion news, TV celebrities Davina McCall and Amanda Holden star in new JD Williams ad campaign. The Manchester based online ladies retailer has launched their second advertising campaign which features their brand ambassadors Davina McCall and Amanda Holden.

JD Williams established in 1875

JD Williams’s campaign appears in print, TV and digital format that focuses on Autumn ladies fashion. This is there second advertising campaign which features the pair since the brand relaunch back in July. Williams’s campaign features Davina and Amanda wearing Autumn fashion pieces from which they claim reflect their own personalities.

Amanda Holden is seen dressed wearing an evening dress while Davina appears in a jewel coloured silky co-ord and double denim.

Commenting on their new campaign Chief Brand Officer at JD Williams, Kenyatte Nelson, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the second instalment of our campaign that exists to celebrate grown women.

Amanda Holden is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent

“We had a fabulous reaction to the first campaign release with Amanda and Davina. We are proud to be able to showcase the latest advertising campaign release.”

“The September collections, from fashion, home and the rest have some fantastic, trend led offerings for grown women to discover and who better to showcase them than Amanda and Davina who are back together again in the latest campaign.”

Davina is an ex Big Brother host

Talking about her involvement with JD Williams, 53-year-old, Davina said “I love working with JD Williams and working with Amanda.”

“Amanda is such a laugh. What I really love about them is they really are trying to think about us women and giving us what we are not getting from other retailers. They own so lots of great unexpected brands for us to discover too!”

JD Williams, owned by N.Brown Group also own other online brands that include SimplyBe and Jacamo.

