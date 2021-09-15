4 easy ways to style ladies white ankle boots

Here at Irish fashion news, with many people falling back in love with fashion from the 60s and 70s, it makes sense that white boots have found their way into people’s wardrobes.

But how exactly do you style them? Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips.

Dress Them Up

Not to sound too obvious about it but when it comes to dressing up your ankle boots, the key is to choose a dressier design. This could be an all-white design – your heel is the same colour as the rest of your boot – which you could wear as part of a monochrome outfit.

Or you could pair your pointed toe heels with some flared trousers. Another option is to pair a stiletto white boot with a pencil skirt and blazer for a great office outfit. And you can never go wrong with a little black dress and a white clutch to match your boots.

Dress Them Down

Much like dressing them up, it is also super easy to dress down your white boots. They usually work well with any casual dress you have in your wardrobe, whether it’s a mini, midi or maxi option. You can pair your boots with leggings and a tunic jumper. And of course, you can never go wrong with denim. For a cute casual look, pair your white boots with distressed white denim.

Choose Your Heel Colour Carefully

Your heel colour matters. It will determine whether your white boots lean more towards casual or formal. A white boot with a wood heel will always look more casual than a white heel option.

How To Keep Your White Boots Clean

The good news is that keeping your white boots clean is not as hard as you may think. You just need to be careful of dark denim jeans. This is because they are the biggest culprit of discolouration.

For this reason, it might be best to stick to wearing skirt and dresses with your white boots. But as long as your jeans are cropped above your boots, it should not be too much of a problem.

If your boots are made from white leather, you can use leather conditioner to buff away any marks. But anything with a shiny finish can be taken care of using a magic eraser. However, with any cleaning method, it is always a good idea to do a patch test before you try anything.

