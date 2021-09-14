Safilo & Chiara Ferragni collaborate for new fashion eyewear

In Irish fashion news, Italian eyewear specialists Safilo have teamed up with Italian designer and actress Chiara Ferragni in a new deal that will see her design, manufacture and distribute the fashion and accessory brand’s first eyewear collection.

Only last week Fashion.ie reported that the 34-year-old star has been recruited by luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot as one of their new ambassadors.

This new collaboration between the two will see Chiara Ferragni release her own optical and sunglasses Spring/Summer 2022 collection that is set for release this coming January 2022.

In a media statement surrounding the new appointment of Ferragni, Angelo Trocchia who is the chief executive of the Safilo Group commented “We are excited to welcome one of the most famous and powerful digital entrepreneurs in the world.”

“Together, we want to create a new leading and digitally-boosted fashion eyewear brand that directly speaks to new generations, working in synergy with the extraordinary power of Chiara’s global fan base to further strengthen the presence of Safilo in the digital universe. “It represents a perfect fit in our brand portfolio and a significant opportunity for us to grow in the contemporary segment.”

In response Chiara Ferragni said “Safilo represents not only excellence in eyewear but also, similarly to my brand, a great example of Italian spirit with a global reach”

“They strongly believed in my brand and in developing this new category. I chose Safilo because of the connection I felt with their values, their innovation and commitment to excellence. We worked together to create the collection and I can’t wait to unveil it next year.”

Safilo which were founded in Italy back in 1934, commented that their group has accelerated digital transformation projects to make significant progress in terms of product offer, service level, customer engagement and digital connection.

According to the Italian eyewear specialists this new agreement with Chiara Ferragni which marks the start of her entry into eyewear licensing syncs with Safilo’s own direction of digital transformation and active engagement strategy that is set to address future generations via new languages and channels to reflect what is happening in the marketplace.

Safilo also noted that Chiara’s ability to dictate fashion trends and her innovative business model have become a case history in the new digital economy. They said “Together with Safilo’s proven track record in brand building there are many opportunities to take advantage of in the long term, through a strategy of international growth and consolidation for the eyewear category,”

