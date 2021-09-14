Rihanna goes Balenciaga Couture at the Met Gala 2021

In Irish fashion news, Barbadian singer Rihanna turned up the heat on guest at this year’s Met Gala 2021 by not only arriving late, but also donning a stunning in a head-turning gown, designed by Paris fashion house Balenciaga.

The 33-year-old music star and fashion icon made her grand entrance at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the 2021 Met Gala in what can only be described as a truly stunning creation

Rihanna has sold over 60 million albums

The popstress was accompanied to the gala by her boyfriend 32-year-old musician A$AP Rocky Rihanna who looked breath-taking opted to fuse her Balenciaga creation with a crystal-embellished knit beanie, a statement-making diamond choker necklace, and a plum-hued lip.

A$AP Rocky chose a bright and vibrant quilted blanket as he posed for pictures alongside his girlfriend Rihanna.

Some onlookers were lucky enough to catch sight of the “Umbrella” singer as she left the Carlyle hotel in New York before making her way to the Met Gala to be met by her adoring fans.

Rihanna is worth over €1.5 billion euro

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (AKA) Rihanna now has a type of tradition to shutting down the Met Gala red carpet. In recent years, the singer has served some of the most memorable Met Gala moments by donning some impressive creations from fashion designers including British designers Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen.

Other stars on the night included actor Timothée Chalamet who wore a wearing a white Haider Ackermann suit. Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams opted for the gothic look with her all-black Thom Browne dress. Singer Billie Eilish who was also the co-chair at this year’s Met Gala opted for a delightful Oscar de la Renta peachy cream number.

The first Met Gala was held in 1948

Now the Met Gala is over for another year, Rihanna’s fans are now gearing up for her Savage x Fenty fashion show that goes to air on the 24th September 2021 on Amazon Prime.

This will feature a host of top models including Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, and Irina Shayk who will be donning pieces from Ri’s latest Savage x Fenty collection.

Photographs courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

