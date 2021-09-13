Tom Ford closes New York Fashion Week in style

In Irish fashion news, American designer Tom Ford wrapped up this year’s New York Fashion Week with his own fashion show that included a host of front row celebrities.

The 60-year-old international fashion designer closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of hopeful, glitzy glam.

Tom Ford who is the current chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America cut back this year’s guest list to just 120 people as New York Fashion Week came to a close which incidentally was New York’s first full in-person fashion week since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Guests at the show were forced to wear face masks where they were seated on long, soft white couches at the David H. Koch Theater.

Tom’s fashion models donned capris and jacket sets of electric blue and pink, purple sequinned themed party looks which also included embellished gold crop jackets.

Front row celebs at the event included American actress, Jennifer Hudson, NBA star Russell Westbrook, Actress Dylan Frances Penn, Canadian actor Dan Levy, and American actress Julian Moore.

In the notes describing the show, Tom described the event as a splashy show of sporty evening colour evoking a 90s take of the 70s centred around the glossy casual vibe of Los Angeles, where Ford now lives.

New York Fashion Week is made up of six days of various fashion shows and events and finishes the night before the world-famous Met Gala event which is a big evening for fashion that boasts some of the biggest names in the world of fashion, entertainment and music.

US, Super Model Gigi Hadid was among Tom Ford’s models as she was styled in slinky and shiny evening joggers of bright blue, a crop electric green tank and a bronze jacket

With New York Fashion Week officially closed for another year, all eyes are now on The Met Gala which takes place this evening which promises to be another fashionable packed event of superstars in American designer gear.

