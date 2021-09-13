PrettyLittleThing & Molly-Mae Hague attacked over 9/11 tribute

In Irish fashion news, on-line clothing brand PrettyLittleThing and their newly appointed creative director Molly-Mae Hague have been blasted by the public for the tasteless tribute to victims of the September 11 terrorist attack.

The Manchester based e-tailer took to social media on Saturday to share an image of the Twin Towers on the 20th anniversary of the attack along with the words ‘Never Forget 09.11.01.’

Despite what seemed to be genuine sentiments by the fashion house and Molly, some of their followers don’t seem too impressed in the way they addressed the murder of thousands of people when 2 planes flown by terrorists ran into the twin towers in New York City.

In the post, PrettyLittleThing used their own brand colour and font to write a sympathy message to those who lost their lives in the atrocity.

Some of the PLT brand described the post as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘absolutely awful’ while others pleaded with PrettyLittleThing media team to remove it.

One follower quoted “This is absolutely awful. Did nobody stop to consider that slapping your brand on a tragedy is a bad idea?” The heat has been turned up on Love Island star and newly appointed creative director at Pretty Little Thing, Molly-Mae Hague with some followers insinuating that the 22-year-old model was behind this type of post after sharing it on her own personal Instagram account.

Hague who took up her role with PrettyLittleThing less than a month ago has denied rumours that she was only ever given the job because of her Love Island fame.

Responding to her critics, Molly said she would have been just as successful without appearing on the ITV2 dating show. At the time of her appointment, the English social media influencer and television personality said “This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role. PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true,”

