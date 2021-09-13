4 easy ways to upcycle your fashion wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news, it’s the season where many of you may be craving new clothes right?. With everything opened up again, you may be thinking about updating your wardrobe. However, before you start splashing the cash, why not try a bit of upcycling?

Many of us are used to throwing out our clothes when we see a little wear and tear. However, there are plenty of ways to turn your old clothes into new ones. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for some easy ways to upcycle your entire wardrobe.

Tie Dye

One of the best things about dye and fabric is that it allows you to embrace your inner creativity. The most popular nowadays is tie dye, as well as direct bleaching and dyeing.

Thanks to good old TikTok, tie-dyeing has seen a resurgence in popularity. This is due to the fact that it is easy to quick to do. Not to mention, you can create a piece that is personal and unique to you. You can buy a cheap kit online but just make sure you are careful about shipping. And always choose a plain tee or hoodie that you don’t mind experimenting on.

Use Some Fabric Pens

Fabric pens can be a god-send. Just be sure you use heat to set them before giving your clothes a wash. Otherwise, your creative skills will be wasted.

Much like your pens, fabric paints can offer a lot of versatility. You can paint them onto any fabric and your painting will last through a lot of washes. While you can use regular old acrylic paint, be sure to add a textile medium to ensure longevity.

Grab Some Fabric Scissors

Have a pair of trousers that are too long? Cut them. Do you have a shirt that has a scratchy collar? Cut it off. There are many ways to alter your old clothes. You can turn a pair of jeans into some cute denim shorts.

Or cut some holes into the sleeves of your top for a cool edgy look. That being said, it is always a good idea to look at some tutorials before attempting to go near your clothes with scissors.

Add Patches

In case you have been living under a rock, you will know that some of the biggest trends of the 80s and 90s have made a comeback. And what bigger trend is there than patches?

If you want to buy some, we suggest somewhere like Etsy. There are plenty of stores that specialise in patches and all of them are unique.

And while there are no sew options, we recommend you stay away from the hot glue gun. It doesn’t hold up well against wear and tear or the washing machine. So, if your sewing skills are not up to scratch, it’s best to choose an adhesive that is stronger than your hot glue.

