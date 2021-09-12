Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall new Ellesse UK ambassador

In Irish fashion news, British girl band Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall have been unveiled as the new Ellesse ambassador for luxury sports brand Ellesse Autumn/Winter 2021 collection,

The 28-year-old Little Mix singer has taken on the role of Ellesse’s UK ambassador for the Autumn/Winter season, where she Jade will feature in their visual campaigns and social media posts.

About Ellesse

Ellesse are a leading Italian sport apparel company that was founded back in 1959 in Umbria, Italy. They are makers of men and ladies luxury sports fashion and footwear.

The brand was bought over in 1987 by British Pentland Group who are owners of other well-known sportswear brands, such as Berghaus and Speedo

Ellesse hope to capitalise on Jade’s own style with collections that combines classic and contemporary fashion which creates a sense of style for the star based around originality and authenticity.

Jade’s design bring print fashion to life

The Italian fashion house is hoping to bring to life Jade’s personality through the inclusion of colourful prints, contemporary designs and staple wardrobe pieces.

Talking about her new position with Ellesse and her new fashion collections , Thirwall said: “I’m so excited to be working with Ellesse and I really love this AW21 range. There’s a whole mix of products that can be worn either as loungewear or to style up and wear for other occasions. It’s all super comfy too, which is my absolute go to at the moment!”

Zara Larsson to host TikTok concert for Ellesse

In more Ellesse news, Swedish musician Zara Larsson will host a live concert on TikTok in partnership with Ellesse as a follow up to the label’s news that she is their new brand ambassador.

Larsson will start her role as the face of Ellesse’s international AW 2021 campaign. Zara who has six million plus global streams on Spotify, will display the brand’s newest collection in both digital and physical forms.

Set in Perugia, Italy, the hometown of the brand, the collection is considered a “refreshing approach to product design” according to Ellesse.

Live TikTok concert

On 1st October 2021, Zara will be the host of a live streamed concert taking place on social media app TikTok, with interactive shopping opportunities implemented into the platform.

Her concert is a celebration or her Larsson’s most recent album, Poster Girl, and features backdrops designed to complement each song to create an immersive digital experience.

More to come from Zara

Fans will be able to browse and purchase each item in the new collection as they watch Zara in concert. As part of their partnership an additional SS2022 collection will follow the autumn/winter campaign. The upcoming fashion capsule is designed by Zara Larsson.

