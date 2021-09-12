4 ways to stop your hair from shedding

Here at Irish fashion news we know It is part of your hair cycle for your hair to fall out. However, when you notice loads of strands clogging your drain or clinging to your pillow, it may be time to take action.

Loosing hair daily is normal but when you notice you are losing more hair, it can be alarming. But there are steps you can take for optimal hair health. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our tips on how to stop hair shedding once and for all.

What Causes Our Hair To Shed

Hair shedding can be frustrating and be caused by a number of factors. But the primary reason comes down to genetics. As well as that, if you are a woman, you can also blame hormone changes and stress. This can happen when you are pregnant, a change in contraception or during menopause. These changes in hormones can affect the way your hair grows by shortening its cycle.

While we all shed our hair, there are some reasons why it should cause you concern. If you are losing your hair by simply running your fingers through it or leaving trails on your pillow or car. Or you may have noticed larger amounts of hair loss while taking a shower or a sudden decrease in density of your ponytail.

But don’t panic. The good news is that it is reversible. It takes a lot of energy for your body to grow your hair and nails. However, it is not a top priority. Which is why you may notice hair loss in times of stress.

Eat A Balanced Diet

We all know the importance of having balance in our lives. Which is why what we eat can have an enormous impact on our hair. Try to incorporate different foods into your diet so you are getting the right nutrients your body needs.

Spinach is a good source of iron, which helps carry red blood cells to your scalp Vitamin C foods like oranges, tomatoes and peppers will help your body produce collagen, which keeps your hair healthy. And, of course, you cannot forget about your avocados and chia seeds, which are full of healthy fats. All of these will keep your hair healthy and promote new growth.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

If you find yourself experiencing shedding, your tight hairstyle will not help you. Neither will harsh treatments and excessive use of heat. All of this can stress out your hair follicles and lead to increased hair loss.

Look out for signs you are pulling your hair back too tightly. Do you have breakage around your hairline? Try wearing a looser style. Change your hair up now and then. Alternating styles will not only give you a new look, but will give your hair a break

Get Enough Sleep

Much like eating a balanced diet, we all know the importance of getting enough sleep. Getting at least 7-8 hours a night will allow your body to repair and regenerate new cells.

Your hormone that regulates sleep, melatonin, also promotes new hair growth. And, while getting enough sleep is vital for healthy hair, it will also stop it from getting oily. When you lose sleep, your stress levels rise, which can lead to oil production.

Get Your Omega-3s

If you are looking to give your hair a little boost, add more omega-3s to your diet. You can find these in foods like chia seeds and salmon or try a supplement like fish oil. Fish oil can reduce inflammation and allow your hair follicles to open more, allowing more hair to grow.

