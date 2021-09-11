Blackpink’s Lalisa Manoban drops new fashion capsule

In Irish fashion news, Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban has released a new fashion merchandise capsule celebrating her debut album

After month’s in planning, Lalisa Manoban’s first solo album is finally here. The 24-year old Thai singer launched her album yesterday (Friday 10th September 2021) which was accompanied by a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by her self-titled album “Lalisa.”

The Blackpink band member )AKA) Lisa took to her Instagram recently to announce to her 59 million followers that her album would be available on September 10th.

Lalisa’s new fashion merch drop compiles of her 10-piece collection which features white joggers with a matching white hoodie, brightly coloured and solid tie-dye T-shirts, a cream bucket hat and a tote bag.

Lisa Manoban is infamous for making up the poplar K-Pop South Korean girl group Blackpink, which is made up of Jisoo, Jennie Rose and of course Lisa. The band have affectionally referred to as “Blinks” by their army of fans worldwide.

Lalisa is the third Blackpink band member to drop a solo album after Jennie Kim and Roseanne Park. In recent times Manoban has taken a more creative interest in the world of fashion since breaking into the music scene in 2016.

Manoban has worked closely with French luxury fashion brand Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019. The following year she was unveiled as their global ambassador in in 2020. In the same year Lalisa was also announced as the latest brand ambassador for French luxury fashion Bulgari.

Earlier this year in February, Lalisa made up part of the jury panel that included Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo for the 2021 Andam awards and was part of the selection team who helped chose the winner of the prestigious French fashion prize.

The Lalisa merchandise capsule collection is now available to buy now online on Blackpink’s official website.

