5 beauty tips to help get get of pitted acne scars.

Here at Irish fashion news, we understand some of you may struggles with acne, it is frustrating trying to keep your skin healthy and happy. And when you throw acne scars into the mix and things become even more difficult.

Like most scars on your body, there is no magic potion that gets rid of them overnight. Additionally, the same is true for pitted scars, the ones that leave dents in your skin.

But what are pitted scars? And how can you get rid of them?

What Are Pitted Scars?

Usually a name given to acne scars that present themselves as hollow impressions on your skin, pitted scars arise from a sudden loss of collagen. Pitted acne scars are usually the result of damage or inflammation, which create small pit-like structures on your skin.

There are three types of pitted scars. First, you have boxcar scars, which are broad and have a sharp and well-defined edge. Next, you have ice pick scars. These are small, narrow and deep. As they are deep, they are usually harder to treat. Similar to boxcar scars, rolling scars have smooth, undulating edges that will make your skin look uneven.

Exfoliate

There is a reason why salicylic acid is a superhero for those of you with acne. It penetrates deep into pores and cleans them out. That being said, using a cleanser with salicylic acid will keep acne at bay and skin clear.

Use Retinoids To Boost Collagen Production

Retinoids are another skincare superhero. They are used to treat acne by normalising cell turnover, which prevents blocked pores. The long-term use of retinoids in skincare is that they help to produce collagen. And we don’t need to tell you how important collagen is to your skin. Especially when it comes to keeping acne at bay.

Use A Chemical Peel

A good chemical peel will expose fresh and healthy skin tissue while stimulating the production of collagen. This will help your acne scars look less prominent. While chemical peels often get a bad rep for being harsh, they can be painless and beneficial when done properly.

Give Microneedling A Try

Microneedling is a skincare favourite and create narrow areas of mechanical injury to stimulate your body’s repair response. This increases collagen production and improves scar appearance.

