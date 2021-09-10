Naomi Osaka unveils her KINLÒ skin care line

In Irish fashion news, tennis ace Naomi Osaka has just launched her eagerly anticipated KINLÒ skin care line.

The 23-year-old Japanese professional tennis player who owns her own swimwear range has just dropped pieces from her first beauty and skincare range KINLÒ.

Naomi Osaka who is ranked the world number one ladies tennis player by the Women’s Tennis Association is showing her flare for both on and off the court by expanding her business empire by now adding skincare to her portfolio.

The Japanese tennis ace believes her skin care line offers something different to that of other celebrity-endorsed products on the market.

Osaka is quoted in saying that her project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson and is a public health need.

Taking to social media, Naomi told her 2.8 million Instagram followers “it’s been a really surreal experience this past year working on this and having an incredible team with so much knowledge teaching me along the way. So happy with how everything turned out and I’m excited to see what you guys think.”

Osaka has named her brand KINLÒ, which is a love letter to her heritage and is a combination of the Japanese and Haitian words for “gold.

Her beauty line is made up of four main products designed to not only protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, but also help it recover after being exposed. This includes her reef-safe SPF 50+ broad-spectrum Golden Rays Sunscreen, which also features a subtle hint of colour.

Naomi’s collection also includes her Hydrating Eye Cream, a coconut-and-orange-scented and Hydrating Golden Mist; and her Hydrating Lip Balm. Each product contains a bevy of skin-soothing natural ingredients, like squalane, niacinamide, aloe vera, and hemp seed oil.

Osaka’s Kinlò collection is available to shop now and can be found at her online store over at Kinlo.com.

