3 ways to style the classic jeans and tee combo

If there was any outfit we would wear for the rest of our lives, it would have to be jeans and a t-shirt. It is a classic combination that is easy to wear, looks good on everyone and never fails to be fashionable.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to wearing a t-shirt and pair of jeans. However, if you are looking for some fresh ways to rock this combo, look no further. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips.

Straight Jean

A white tee and a pair of jeans will always be a classic combination. There are days when you want to look great but do not want to spend a lot of effort making that happen. And this is where your jeans and tee combo come in handy.

While many will rock their t-shirt with some classic skinny jeans, why not give them a break and swap them for a straight style. They are looser on the thighs and have a slighter wider hem at the bottom.

Band Tee And Mom Jeans

We all have that one band or graphic tee that we will never get rid of. It is old and worn but we don’t care. Why not upgrade your favourite tee by pairing it with your favourite pair of mom jeans.

More comfortable than your skinny styles, mom jeans are becoming more and more popular. They usually come in a high-waist, have more room around the thighs and taper at the ankle.

Neon Tee With White Jeans

This outfit idea combine all the trends out there. Neon colours are one of the biggest trends to come out of the fashion industry in recent years. And they usually make for quite an eye-catching outfit. Your white denim will act as a neutral which will give your outfit some much-needed balance.

