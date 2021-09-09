Top 4 men’s trouser styles to elevate any outfit

Top 4 men’s trouser styles to elevate any outfit.

Here at Irish fashion news, statement jackets and shoes will always be on the top on men’s fashion lists, but you still need to consider the essentials. The right pair of trousers will be one of the most powerful items you own. However, if you get things wrong, you can dull the shine of this essential wardrobe piece. Keep reading at Mens fashion Ireland for our picks of the top trouser styles that elevate any outfit.

Corduroy

In case you have missed it, there is a 1970s fashion revival going on lately. So, there is no better time to cover your legs in cord. And contrary to its stuffy belief, corduroy is great when it is dressed down and worn casually.

This stripe fabric helps to add a touch of class and personality to your formalwear. A slim-cut cord suit is the perfect companion to your neutral roll-neck. It’s best to forgo the tie and shirt though, lest you want to look like a Doctor Who fan at Comic Con.

Wool

A favourite among fashion bloggers and art directors, wool trousers throw it back to days where jeans were not king. They are perfect for styling with your tailoring separates and have been around for decades. And their popularity is showing no signs of slowing down.

You may have seen them styled dressed down with some trainers with a jumper in a neutral colour. However, these types of trousers work just as well worn the traditional way. Take a look at Pitti Uomo where they are often styled with brogues, Derbies or double monks.

Twill Chinos

Quality craftsmanship is combined with reliability and style when it comes to twill chinos. They are a staple menswear piece that deserve a place in everyone’s wardrobe.

Twill is a traditional material that is well worth the investment. Strictly speaking, it’s style is still on the casual side so they are best worn with some easy-going shoes and some knitwear. For super casual days, you can swap out your jumper with a plain t-shirt.

Relaxed-Fit Trousers

There seems to be a bit of a skinny jeans backlash going on recently. We are seeing a demand for more relaxed fit trouser styles. While they are great for showcasing your super cool footwear, looser-fit trousers need to be broken properly.

Too long and they will look like bootcuts dragging on the floor. Too high and you look like you are wearing three-quarter length trousers. Your main objective is to avoid a pooling situation. So, try to aim for a length that falls between the top of your shoe and the first set of eyelets.

When it comes to styling, you need to balance out the extra fabric on the bottom by wearing something skin-tight on top.

Top 4 men’s trouser styles to elevate any outfit. Irish fashion news