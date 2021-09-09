Snoop Dogg named as G-Star Raw ambassador

In Irish fashion news, Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw has unveiled American rapper Snoop Dogg as its new brand ambassador.

This new partnership will see 49-year-old music star feature in G-Star Raw’s new worldwide ‘Hardcore Denim’ campaign which features a tongue-in-cheek video celebrating “denim booties”,

The short promotional video will also include a custom-made version of the soundtrack single ‘Say it Witcha Booty’, which has been recorded by the multi-platinum artist.

About Snoop Dog

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. (AKA) Snoop Dogg, is an US rapper, media personality, actor, and businessman. His rise to fame goes back to 1992 when Snoop featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover,” and then on Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic.Since then he has gone on to sell over 50 million albums worldwide

In a media statement surrounding the launch of Snoops ambassadorship, G-Star Raw said their campaign merges the brand’s ‘hardcore denim’ philosophy with Snoop Dog’s “signature blend of humour, style and backside appreciation”.

In response, the Californian singer said “I’m teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge, “We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

About G Star Raw

G-Star RAW are a Dutch designer clothing company, founded by Jos van Tilburg in Amsterdam in 1989 that produce high quality clothing. Models who promote their clothing include Liv Tyler, Max Verstappen, Mathias Ranegie, Girls’ Generation, World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, Clémence Poésy and musician Sergio Pizzorno and now Snoop Dogg.

Gwenda Van Vliet who is chief marketing officer for G-Star Raw commented “Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. “Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

You can check out full details about G-Star Raw and their new collection by heading over to their online store now.

