Chiara Ferragni becomes global ambassador for Hublot

Chiara Ferragni becomes global ambassador for Hublot.

In Irish fashion news, Italian fashion designer Chiara Ferragni has been recruited as an ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot.

The 34-year-old model is the latest recruit to join the watch maker as one of their ambassadors as she joins Tennis champion Novak Djokovic to represent the luxury brand.

Hublot already have quote an impressive list of ambassadors to represent them on a global scale with the likes of soccer legend Pelé, French soccer star Kylian Mbappé along with track and field champions Dina Asher-Smith and Usain Bolt already part of the Hublot ambassadorial team.

In a media statement surrounding Ferragni’s new appointment, Hublot described Chiara as a natural-born winner who “shines her aura over everything she loves and chooses. The Italian businesswoman will also be the role of the brand’s women-oriented watches.

Chiara Ferragni was previously seen wearing the limited-edition Big Bang Millennial Pink unisex watch which was designed by Garage Italia founder Lapo Elkann, which lead to talks about her taking on an ambassador role for the brand which is a subsidy of French holding multinational corporation and conglomerate specialising in luxury goods, LMVH.

Talking about her new appointment with Hublot, Chiara said “A fusion of passion and determination has shaped who I am, across all my roles, and forged the businesswoman I have become. This same fusion has also made Hublot the company it is today.”

Ricardo Guadalupe who is CEO of Hublot chief executive officer described Chiara as authentic and spontaneous, applauding her ability to turn her happy, positive and generous nature into her trademark and move with the times by dominating the digital platforms and turning her passion into a real business.

Guadalupe said “Her passion became her job, and her natural talent transformed into a success that is seemingly within everyone’s reach. Her inspiring journey proves that anything is possible; it’s the stuff of dreams, while being very real. Who wouldn’t want to live and realise their dreams like Chiara Ferragni?”

This latest appoint for Ferragni comes in the same year that has seen her take on an ambassador role for Italian fashion house Bulgari and hairstyling and appliance brand GHD.

Chiara Ferragni becomes global ambassador for Hublot : Irish fashion news