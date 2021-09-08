Ways to style cobalt blue with your current wardrobe

Cobalt blue is sure to lighten up anybody’s wardrobe. Usually associated with dignity and royalty, blue has been influencing people’s wardrobes for centuries.

Everyone needs this colour in their wardrobes. But, if you do not know how to style it, it can be intimidating. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on how to style cobalt blue with your current wardrobe.

Colour Clash

One of the biggest reasons why you need to start wearing cobalt blue is that it goes with everything. For a natural watery palette, you can try mixing it with green or add grey for some understated elegance.

If understated is not your thing, you can go for bold with some fiery reds and oranges. Or you can rock a crisp, nautical theme by pairing your blue with white and red.

Try Tonal

If you unsure of how to wear cobalt blue, layering various shades of the colour is the way to go. Tonal colours, cobalt blue with pastel tones, are complementary. Your lighter shade will soften the look while your cobalt blue will stand out more and be the focal point of your outfit.

Embrace Monochrome

Much like the rest of the fashion world, we all love a monochrome look. And one of the main reasons for this love is that it always looks super slimming.

Whether you are rocking head to toe in a jumpsuit, dress, skirt and top, it is hard to go overboard with cobalt blue. And while you can completely your outfit with accessories, it stands out all on its own.

Double With Denim

Is there anything that does not go well with denim? Whether it’s shorts, tops, dresses, skirts or your favourite jeans, denim goes with almost anything and so does cobalt blue. So, why not marry them together and wear them in one outfit?

Accessories

If bold colours are simply not your thing, do not worry. You can always start small by wearing accessories that have a touch of cobalt blue. This can be a statement necklace or a pair of heels on a night out. Or you can pair a blue bag with your favourite white dress. It will lift up your outfit and make it stand out.

