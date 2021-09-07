All you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

In Irish fashion news, it’s that time of year again with The 2021 Met Gala is almost here. With last year’s show being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions this year’s Met Gala is is taking place this month in a smaller setting.

Although the surroundings of this year show will be smaller than usual, it is still expected to be a star-studded affair.

Even though the organisers have yet to release a guest list, it is still expected that many big names for the fashion and entertainment business will be on show which will include Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish who serve as this year’s co-chairs.

When and where is the 2021 Met Gala?

This year’s 2021 Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday 13th September 2021.

The event itself takes place immediately after the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which starts this Wednesday 6th September and runs through to Sunday 12th September 2021.

What is the theme for the Met Gala 2021?

The theme for the Met Gala 2021 theme and subsequent museum exhibition focuses on the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Who are co-chairs for The 2021 Met Gala?

International fashion magazine Vogue have recruited has tapped American actor, Timothée Chalamet, Singer Billie Eilish, American poet and activist Amanda Gorman as well as Tennis Ace, Naomi Osaka as co-chairs for this year’s event

Which other well-known celebrities will be attending?

As of yet, no other well-known faces have confirmed. However, this is due to the celebrity list being well guarded and all the big names from the world of entertainment usually show. Faces like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé are expected.

What fashion designers will celebrities wear at the 2021 Met Gala?

Given this year’s event is theme on American fashion, it is expected that most celebrities will opt to wear pieces from American fashion designers for the Met Gala.

What is the museum exhibition going to look like?

The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion. The first will debut in mid-September to coincide with the Met Gala and the other being presented in May 2022.

According to the Max Hollein who is the Director for the Met, this year’s exhibits will address issues of social justice, identity and diversity through its curation that’s meant to illustrate the shifting tides of American fashion.

The exhibit which is sponsored by Instagram will present pieces like a voluminous pink taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers, a white poplin dress from Prabal Gurung’s 10th-anniversary collection with a sash that reads “Who Gets to Be American” and an upcycled white silk organza piece from Conner Ives’ “American Dream” collection, among others.

